February 3, 1961 — July 10, 2019
Kay Mowdy, 58, died July 10 in Salem.
She was born in Mena, Arkansas on February 3, 1961 to Elvy and Mamie Mowdy. In 1964, she came to Oregon, living in Sweet Home, Halsey, Albany and Scio, until eventually settling in Lebanon. Kay worked in restaurants and grocery stores and enjoyed taking care of her two dogs, her “fur babies,” Little Girl and Keemo.
Upon living in Oregon, Kay found great pleasure in going to yard sales and helping take care of other people, especially her friends and those in need. She was an avid collector and rock hound.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Elvy and Mamie; her brothers, Pierre, Ronnie, and Jimmy; along with her sister, Mallie Smelser.
She is survived by her brothers, Andy Mowdy of Mena, Arkansas, Lenoard Mowdy of Albany, and David Mowdy of Scio; sisters, Lola Ferebee of Albany, Sue Ash of Scio, and Frankie Sunseri of Scio; step-siblings, Charles Shaw of Philomath, Tony Walker of Albany and Linda Shaw Shreath of Fenton, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life - potluck will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Ralston Park 925 Park St., Lebanon.
Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
