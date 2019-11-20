June 2, 1950 – November 13, 2019
Virginia (Gini) Lee Bramlett went home to her Lord on November 13 from the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
She was born June 2, 1950 to James and Beverly Spoerl in Green Bay, Wisconsin and was the oldest of four children.
Gini graduated from Green Bay’s Bay Port High School in 1968 and went on to graduate from beauty school in Green Bay. She worked as a hair dresser for many years in Wisconsin and Oregon and later as an editor for several Oregon weekly newspapers before retiring.
Gini lived in Oregon for 48 years and in Brownsville for 10 years. She had volunteered at the Brownsville public library, served as secretary and board member of the Calapooia Food Alliance and as secretary of the Brownsville Women’s Study Club. She attended the First Baptist Church of Brownsville.
She enjoyed traveling and visited Germany, Austria, Italy, Belize and Mexico. Gini and her husband, Ron, enjoyed camping, hiking and kayaking.
Gini was preceded in death by her father James and brother Dennis Spoerl.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Ron of Brownsville; son William and wife Melody Vincent of Harrisburg; three granddaughters, Ashlei, Brenna and Hannah; three great-grandchildren; mother Beverly Spoerl of Junction City; sister Kathy Rowland; and brother Michael Spoerl also of Junction City
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23 at Brownsville First Baptist Church in Brownsville.
