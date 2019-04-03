February 8, 1944 — March 28, 2019
Virginia “Ginger” Lea Marvin, 75, of Sweet Home passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday.
Ginger was born in Keokuk, Iowa to Everett and Gladys (Bruns) Spicer.
She was raised in Elgin, Illinois where she met and married Robert “Bob” Marvin in 1968. Ginger and Bob moved to South Lake Tahoe, California for a few years before then moving to Lebanon in 1975.
Ginger worked as a paralegal for the law firm of Emmons, Kropp, Kryger, Alexander, Egan and Allen in Albany and Salem for many years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon where she served as the children's choir director.
Bob and Ginger were later divorced and in 1995 she moved to Southern California where she worked at Trinity Broadcasting Network. She returned to Oregon to retire in 2013, settling in Sweet Home.
Ginger was incredibly creative and enjoyed sketching, drawing with pen and ink, and painting with water colors, pastels and oils. She was an active member of the Plein Air Painters Association in Laguna Beach, California.
Ginger is survived by daughter, Tiffany Frederickson of Lake Forest, California; sons, Dana Foxx and Kody Marvin both of Sweet Home; brother, Elvin Spicer of Elgin, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Kaden and Fawna.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Spicer.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
