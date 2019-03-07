September 8, 1930 — March 3, 2019
Viola Hughson, 88, of Albany, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 3, 2019, surrounded by her devoted husband of 55 years, Tom, and her son, Dan.
Born in Lewiston, Idaho, to Benjamin and Mildred (Hunter) Moore, she was one of five children. As a child during the Depression, the family moved around a lot in order to find available work.
They moved to Scio when Viola was a teenager, which was where she accepted the Lord at Scio Baptist Church. Her relationship with Jesus was very important to her throughout her life. Viola graduated from Scio High School in 1949 and married Raymond Quinnett. Together, they had five children. During the years she raised the children, as soon as she put the house in order, she would always find a church to attend.
She married her beloved husband Chester “Tom” Hughson on February 1, 1964, in Scio after being set up on a blind date by family members. The two of them loved camping and travelling together as well as spending time on the Oregon Coast. Viola worked as a seamstress at Albany General Hospital and continued in the department for 18 and a half years.
Viola was a member of Willamette Community Church for many years as well as the Model A Club. Viola adored babies. She was always beaming when she had a baby in her arms. She was also an excellent homemaker, and when visiting her home, you would always be warmly welcomed.
Viola is survived by her husband, Tom; son, Dan Quinnett of Albany; daughters, Connie Gordon of Liguna Niguel, California, and Pamela Owens of Camas, Washington; grandchildren, Sean Quinnett, Amy Price, Jacob Quinnett, Adam Quinnett, Christopher Gordon, Kevin Gordon, Brian Fallander, Andy Fallander, Rachella Nelson, and Benjamin Nelson; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlean Duchateau, Waneta Ponder; and brother, Charles Moore.
Viola is preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Karen Diane Quinnett and Kathleen June Quinnett; and her brother, Ben Moore.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 9, 2019, at Willamette Community Church located at 420 SE Third Ave. in Albany.
Memorial contributions can be made in Viola’s honor to Willamette Community Church, or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences can be made at fisherfuneralhome.com.
