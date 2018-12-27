November 29, 1923 — December 24, 2018
Viola Doris Eppink was born on November 29, 1923 in Fosston, Minnesota to Hjalmer and Hannah Hultberg.
She married John Eppink in Preston, Minnesota and then in 1946 moved to Corvallis, Oregon.
Viola loved to bake, crochet, do yard work, and dance.
Viola died on December 24, 2018 in Corvallis.
She is preceded in death by husband, John Eppink; parents, Hjalmer and Hannah Hultberg; sisters, Irene Anderson and Eleanor Bailey; and brothers, Bud Hultberg, Hjalmer Hultberg, and Rueben Hultberg.
Viola is survived by her son, Ron Eppink and wife, Sharon Eppink; two grandchildren, Molly Eppink and Jeff Eppink; one great-grandchild, Miranda Vaughn; sisters; Grace Delk and Shirley Brown; and brothers, Milton Hultberg and Leroy Hultberg.
