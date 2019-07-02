March 31, 1929 — June 16, 2019

The funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Corvallis for Vincent Oliphant, of Corvallis, who died June 16.

He was born March 31, 1929, in Iselin, New Jersey to Charles and Catherine Oliphant.

He married Florence Staskiewicz on May 2, 1953 in Iselin.

Survivors include his wife; three sons, Ron in Toms River, New Jersey, Mark in Lakehurst, New Jersey and Kevin in Eugene; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

