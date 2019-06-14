Vincent Edward Wolford

October 16, 1962 — May 29, 2019
Vincent was born on October 16, 1962 in Berwick, Pennsylvania to parents, Cletus and Joyce Wolford.
He lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident on May 29, 2019.
Vincent worked as a diesel mechanic for 15 years and then drove semi-trucks for five years. He loved the open road and all the sights and sounds of each new place he went.
He is survived by daughters, April Martenish, Summer McAdams (Nick); granddaughters, Eowyn and Seraphina; sisters, Holly Hunt, Terri Bourassa (Jim) and Marcy Wolford; brothers, Royce Mello (Dawn), Timothy Wolford (Susan), and Todd Bourassa (Joanna); and mother, Joyce Stedman.
Special thanks to Morcyn Robeiro de Oliveris MD, who Vince called Spiderman.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
