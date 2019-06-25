January 16, 1951 — May 20, 2019
Vicki Lynn Lindley, 68, of Sweet Home, died May 20, 2019.
Born on Jan. 16, 1951, in Medford to Francis William Frederick and Joy Richmond, Vicki lived in Ashland until moving to Sweet Home in 1964, residing there through the rest of her life.
As a young adult, she was an avid softball player, and later coached her son’s Little League baseball team. She worked as a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service from 1981 to 2013.
She was a big fan of TV and movies, especially mysteries, and loved to laugh. She enjoyed gardening and had a keen eye on both landscaping and interior design.
Vicki spent the last 20 years devoting herself to rescuing abandoned, homeless cats and finding them a forever home. She co-founded and was president of the local nonprofit organization Kitty Angel Team Adoption (KATA).
She was quite fond of playing games of all kinds, was an excellent cook, and loved her family and doted on her grandchildren every chance she had.
She is survived by her sister, Teresa Frederick of Grants Pass; children, Chris Lindley of Tigard and Todd Lindley of Papua New Guinea; and three grandchildren, Andrew (18), Alyssa (16) and Sarah (13).
Contributions in her memory can be made to KATA via PayPal at http://www.paypal.me/KATA2002, or mailed to KATA, P.O. Box 151, Foster, OR 97345.
A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at Sweet Home Community Chapel, 42250 Ames Creek Drive.
