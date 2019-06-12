January 13, 1924 — May 30, 2019
Veonne V. Lee, a long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away in Albany on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 95.
Veonne was born on a farm near Irene, South Dakota to Edmund D. Peterson and Christine E. (Sorensen) Peterson. She attended country schools and, after the family moved to Yankton, South Dakota, she worked, during World War II, as a machinist for a local defense contractor, Cole Freeman Company.
She had “always known” Harlan M. Lee and married him on February 2, 1946 shortly after his return from serving in the US Army in Europe.
Together, they farmed near Irene, South Dakota and had their first two children, Ronald and Cheryl. In December 1957, they left the farm and followed Harlan’s father to Lebanon. Once settled in Lebanon, they welcomed their third child, Kristine.
Veonne was a loving wife and mother and devoted to her family. She was a quiet, gentle soul who loved - and was deeply loved by - her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and; most recently, her only sister Myrtis Lohner.
She is survived by her children, son, Ronald Lee of Lake Oswego, daughter, Cheryl (Tom) Mechals of Lebanon, and daughter, Kristine (Mike) Collins, also of Lebanon. She is also survived by her five grandsons, Josh (Anh) Mechals in Elkhorn, Nebraska, Cory (Traci) Mechals, Nick Collins, Jeff Collins, and Matt Collins of Lebanon; as well as by six great-grandchildren who she especially adored. She will also be missed by her sister-in-law, Jean Brenneman of Hampden, Maine; four nephews, and several great-nephews and nieces.
She will be forever loved, remembered and missed! And her spirit will forever be with us.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon. A reception will follow thereafter at the Mallard Creek Golf Course at 31966 Bellinger Scale Road.
Contributions may be made to any charity or charities of your choice.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.