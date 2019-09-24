December 29, 1988 — September 18, 2019
Tyler Hoflich, 30, of Jefferson, Oregon, passed away on September 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He spent many years in and out of OHSU, battling multiple long-term illnesses. He received a stem cell transplant from an anonymous donor in March 2016, and remained cancer-free thereafter; however, complications from the transplant lead to further medical issues.
Tyler was born on December 29, 1988, in Corvallis, Oregon, and grew up in Tangent, Oregon. He graduated from South Albany High School, where he played football, basketball, and ran track. Tyler continued his football career at Western Oregon University, red shirting his freshman year and playing wide receiver his sophomore year, before his initial cancer diagnosis.
Tyler was a talented, self-taught woodworker, creating beautiful handcrafted pieces. He also farmed alongside his father from a young age. He was an avid golfer, loved playing football and basketball with friends, and was always ready for a BBQ and a game of cornhole.
Tyler is survived by his life partner, Stephanie Franklin of Jefferson; his mother, Cheryl Hoflich Radke of Jefferson; his father, Gary (Diana) Hoflich of Scio, Oregon; his sisters, Heather (Cory) Schudel of Scio, and Ashley (Brock) Newton-Stevens of Albany; his grandmother, Irene Amundson of Scio; multiple loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his yellow Labrador, Cooper.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandfather, Floyd Amundson of Scio.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on September 27, 2019, at the Linn County Fair and Expo Conference Rooms in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to: Safe Haven Humane Society, South Albany High School Athletic Department, or the newly founded Tyler Hoflich Foundation (account has been established at Oregon State Credit Union).
If not already registered, please consider joining the bone marrow registry at bethematch.org. You could be someone’s chance at a cure.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
