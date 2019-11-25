December 10, 1965 — October 27, 2019
On Sunday, October 27, 2019, Twila McIntosh, loving wife and mother of one child, passed away at age 53.
Twila was born on December 10, 1965, in Albany to Charles and Margery (Roth) Reeser. Twila went to Central Linn School District K–12, graduated from George Fox College and went on to teach at Central Linn School District for over 20 years. Then she went on to work for the Oregon Judicial Department at the Linn County Courthouse for four years.
She was married to Robert McIntosh at Plainview Mennonite Church on July 3, 1987. She had one son, Johnathan. Twila was raised in the Plainview Mennonite Church. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ as her savior. Twila had many passions including hiking, hunting, fishing, camping and bird-watching. She took up martial arts and followed her son and husband in receiving her black belt from Counter Strikes International. She also enjoyed gardening; she filled her home and garden with beautiful flowers. Later in life she had a passion for art, doing watercolor painting and pastels. She combined her two favorite hobbies to create extraordinary art that included many flowers and birds.
Twila was preceded in death by her father, Charles, and her mother, Margery. She is survived by her husband Rob; son Johnathan; siblings Wesley Reeser, Peggy Short, Burdette Reeser, Ruben Reeser, Lonnie Reeser, and Phillip Reeser; and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Agape Family Fellowship, 34116 OR-99E, Tangent, OR 97389. We welcome all who knew Twila or the family to attend. We are looking for this to be a celebration of her being welcomed home to heaven.
