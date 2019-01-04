September 27, 1938 — December 15, 2018
Trudie Lou Peterson nee Andree was born on September 27, 1938 in Montevideo, Minnesota. She was the youngest of three children born to Frederick and Lucinda Andree. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Topanga Canyon, California.
When Trudie was eight years old, she and her mother moved to Lebanon where her Uncle Harry lived. Trudie helped her mom clean houses and run a daycare while growing up.
After reviewing instruction in Luther’s Small Catechism under Pastor M. L. Matterer, she was confirmed and became a communicant member of St. John’s Lutheran Church on June 21, 1953. The Lord joined Trudie in holy matrimony with Mr. Norris Dale Peterson on May 27, 1957. God blessed their union with eight children, Dale, Lucinda, Laurinda, Donald, Douglas, Dean, Darrel and Dominic.
In addition to caring for the needs of her growing family, she ran a daycare in her own house. She volunteered her time preparing boxes of food for Fish and doing the laundry for the Lebanon Soup Kitchen. Trudie greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and was a beloved member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church Christian congregation.
On December 15, 2018, at the age of 80, Trudie Lou Peterson was graciously delivered by the Lord from all the pain and sorrows of this earthly existence, and was brought into the eternal joys of heaven.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dean; brother, Robert; sister, Norma; two sons-in-law, Dean Hoy and Mike Wilson; and a grandson, Samuel Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, five sons; two daughters; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of Christian friends at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
We rejoice in the fact that her soul is even now with the Lord in paradise and we trust God’s promise that her body will be restored to life again in the glorious resurrection of all true believers in the Last Day.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on January 12 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.