April 23, 1941 — June 2, 2019
Tommy C. Nelson was born on April 23, 1941 in Snoqualmie Hospital to Lavern and Helen Nelson. Tommy went to school from first to fourth grade at Colfield in Woodenville, Washington. He then moved with his family to Veneta for the fifth grade. The family eventually resided to Jasper, where he completed high school at Pleasant Hill High School.
At 16, Tommy met Ann Kendall, and the two were married in June of 1961, they later divorced in 1977.
Tommy then met Myrna White, and they were married in 1988. She preceded him in death in August of 2008.
Tommy went to work out of high school at Hills Creek Lumber Company. He left there in 1968 and joined the Oregon State Police. He worked the first two and a half years out of the Eugene office, and then transferred to Sweet Home, where he finished his career.
Tommy is survived by his son, Marc and wife, Sandy; his daughter, Laura Church and husband, Mark; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Tommy is also survived by two brothers, Lynn Nelson and wife, Joan of Springfield, and Phillip Nelson.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on August 17, 2019 at the Sweet Home Elks Lodge.
Arrangements by Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
