July 26, 1959 — June 22, 2019
Todd Seavy, 59, of Lincoln City and formerly of Albany, passed away Saturday at his home.
Born in Albany to L. David and Otis (Lillie) Seavy, Todd was raised in Albany and attended Liberty Elementary, Memorial Junior High, and graduated from West Albany High School in 1977.
Todd worked with his father at Albany Typewriter Exchange for over 20 years before transitioning into a toy store at the same location. He then worked at Target Distribution Center, Sams and Son, and most recently, as a card dealer at Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing slow pitch softball, water and snow skiing, coaching his sons’ sports teams, golfing, and spending time with his family. Todd was known for his quick wit and sense of humor!
He married Kathy Birman on September 23, 1989. She survives along with sons, Andrew (Sara) and Shawn; mother, Otis Seavy; sisters, Renee Oster (Dennis) and Cindy Adams; nieces, Chris Emmons (Sean) and Jasmin Beireis (Tim); nephews, Rob Oster (Amy) and Cameron Adams (Brittany); and numerous great nephews.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, L. David Seavy.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
