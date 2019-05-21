October 31, 1944 — May 15, 2019
Ed Leslie, 74, of Albany, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2019 of a cerebral hemorrhage.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol.
Born October 31, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas, to Otto Leslie and Lily Jeanette "Jean" Driskill, Ed was raised in Coos Bay and Gold Beach, Oregon by his mom and stepfather, Osborne "Ozzie" Nulf.
He is also survived by his mother, Jean Nulf; children, Paula Leslie, Dale Leslie, David (Jill) Leslie, and Waael (Melinda) Jared; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He also has two brothers, Charles (Sarah) Nulf and William H. Nulf.
He was preceded in death by stepdad, Ozzie; and brother, Ray Nulf.
Ed joined the army at the age of 17 and served two years in Korea as a communications specialist.
Upon his return, he settled in the Willamette Valley where he was hired at Oregon State University. He began his career as an electrician’s helper and retired after 30 years as a journeyman electrician and inspector. Prior to retiring from OSU, he became a licensed massage therapist and then worked through Evergreen Hospice for about ten years.
Ed was a master tinkerer, spending time in his shop working on restorations of a Sunbeam Tiger and a Sunbeam Rapier. As members of the Pacific Tiger Club, he and Carol attended rallies around the northwest. A few years ago, they bought a travel trailer and took trips to Minnesota and Texas to visit relatives. They met on a dance floor and continued to love to dance with each other.
He fancied himself a bit of a farmer and spent hours working in the yard and helping his mother grow dahlias. He grew Marion berries, tayberries and delicious blueberries, which he shared generously. His friends considered him generous with his time and knowledge. He enjoyed finding out the whys of malfunction and ways to fix or improve the whatever.
With five others, Ed and Carol are founding board members of the Alliance For Recreation And Natural Areas (AFRANA).
A service will be held at a later date and will be published by Fisher Funeral Home.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.