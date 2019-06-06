March 22, 1927 — May 31, 2019
Thomas Edison Morris died May 31, 2019 at Willamette Springs Memory Care.
The youngest of three brothers and one sister, Tom was born in Breckenridge, Texas on March 22, 1927, to William and Mamie (Harris) Morris.
The family struggled during the Great Depression of the 1930’s.
Tom joined the US Navy in 1944 and served aboard the USS PC800, a submarine chaser and aircraft--defense ship in the Western Pacific. Tom recalled viewing through binoculars the raising of the US Flag on two Jima; and the white flash from the atomic bomb at Hiroshima. During Tom’s Navy service he was also on a three-man team trained to destroy mines. This diving experience would later become important in his civil service career.
Tom married Sigrid Loraine Dillon in Portland, Oregon. They had two sons, Rickey Alan in 1947 and David Randolph in 1950.
Tom continued his civil service career as a sheet metal worker for the Air Force in Sacramento, California. Later, he worked as a building inspector on water projects around California.
In 1965, Tom used his diving hobby to form the Underwater Inspections Program for the Bureau of Reclamation.
Tom retired from the Bureau in 1974; worked at commercial fishing in Northern California and Florida; and traveled the world, diving along the way.
In 1976, Tom married Pamela Jean Winteroud and with Tom’s brother, Wayne, (and his wife, Vicki), bought and ran a pear orchard in Entiat, Washington.
Tom moved to Corvallis in 2007 to be near family.
He is survived by his son, David and daughter-in- law, Deborah.
Please leave condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.