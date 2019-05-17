April 9, 1949 — April 1, 2019
Terry L. Miner, 69, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 in Laramie, Wyoming.
Terry was born April 9, 1949 in Portland, Oregon to Walt and Winnifred (Moore) Miner. He graduated from Benson Polytechnic High School, majoring in automotive technology.
He moved his family to Laramie, Wyoming in 1979. He operated Miner’s Auto Service and Cowboy Towing.
In November 1993, Terry married Colleen Beal. They shared their love of the great outdoors, the Wyoming lifestyle and, their great love for their dogs.
Terry was a proud member of the Masons, Shriner’s, and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
He is survived by Colleen; brothers, Don and Fred; sister, Robyn; and daughter, Kelly Taylor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.