March 15, 1947 — March 9, 2019
Terry J. Wade, 71 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Saturday surrounded by his family after an agonizing battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
He was born in Hood River, to Joe and Dolores (Tipton) Wade. He graduated from Corvallis High School and Oregon State University. After graduation from OSU Terry spent the next 40 years dedicated to his position as purchasing and scheduling manager at Oregon Freeze Dry. He enjoyed family vacations to Maui and Walt Disney World and was very devoted to walking his beagles.
Terry is survived by his wife Jan of 50 years; sons Jeremy (Katie) of Tualatin, Nick (Dokmay) of Albany, and Jeff (Andra) of Duvall, Washington; sisters Bonnie Wade of Corvallis, Beverly North of Portland and Brenda Martin of Rolling Hills Estates, California; and grandchildren Molly, Macy, Eaton, Baylee, Bella, Gredigan and Kegan. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law Amelia Wade.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23, at Albany Golf and Event Center/ Springhill Country Club, 155 NW Country Club Lane from 2 to 4 p.m.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)
