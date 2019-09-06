March 22, 1954 — August 30, 2019
Terri Avery passed away August 30, 2019 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Oregon resulting from complications of a stroke.
Terri was born in Corvallis on March 22, 1954 to Caroline M. and Lowell W. Lindh. Raised in the northwest area of Corvallis, she enjoyed childhood activities; ballet lessons and recitals, library reading programs, 4-H sewing, campfire girls and she relished in helping her Dad with an extensive backyard garden.
After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1972, Terri continued her education at Oregon State University (OSU). She worked at the OSU Bookstore for two years. She also traveled to Hawaii and Europe and lived for a while in San Francisco with her sister, Jackie.
Terri married Dick Kennedy of Corvallis in 1976 and they had a daughter, Katie. Later, they divorced and Terri focused on raising her daughter.
Terri began a long career with Hewlett Packard in 1976. Upon her retirement, she was a Human Resources Consultant at the Corvallis HP facility. She continued her association with friends made at HP thru the retirees club. Terri also volunteered in the Tax-Aide Program during her retirement.
In 2004, Terri married Ken Avery of Corvallis. The two began a fifteen year “sole-mate” marriage as they both continued their careers. They loved to travel to visit relatives, and states such as Hawaii and California and recently enjoyed a cruise of the Alaskan Inland Passage. Fishing became their passion and they spent their retirement summers on the Siletz River in their RV with their two cats. They fished from their boat and Terri delighted in her every catch. The beautiful river views and the comradery and friendship of the campers absolutely was the best for Terri.
Making friends everywhere, Terri shined at socializing. Her caring and loving nature touched most everyone that met her. She was a prolific reader. A welcoming hostess for family gatherings, she prepared delicious meals in her immaculate and tastefully decorated home. She told stories that were meaningful, intelligent and well crafted, often punctuated with dashes of enthusiasm that caught her listeners’ attention. She loved a surprise conclusion to a story.
Her infectious giggle and laugh was enjoyed by all. Her sense of style in clothing — bright sleeveless tops, shorts, flip flops and sweet manicured toes became her signature attire.
Terri's caring nature extended to her dedication to the long term care of her aging parents. She provided them loving comfort, company, and excellent care.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; sister, Jacquelyn Lindh (Bernard); daughter, Katie; nephew, Johnathan; step-children, Matthew Avery (Maj-Britt), Sara Cornell (Mitch); Aunt and Uncle Evelyn and Richard DeJong of Sheridan, Oregon; five grandchildren and many extended family.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents.
Contributions to the American Stroke Association or American Stroke Foundation may be made in memory of Terri.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.