July 18, 1936 — December 17, 2018
Sylvia Pearson, 82, of Albany passed away Monday at her home.
Sylvia was born to Alfred and Edna (Geary) Anderson in Anaconda, Montana where she was raised, and met and married John Pearson of Philipsburg, Montana.
John and Sylvia were married on July 14, 1962, and shortly after the arrival of their son Kenny, they moved to Hilmar, California where their daughter Karen was born. They lived in Hilmar for six years before moving to Albany in 1970.
Sylvia was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. But if there was an OSU Beaver Baseball game on, she was sure to have an earbud in at least one ear the whole game.
Sylvia was a childcare provider for several years. She worked for several years in the lab at Stokely Van Camp Frozen Foods (later United Frozen Foods) until it closed in the mid 1980’s. She then went to work at Linn-Benton Community College in the Financial Aid office until her retirement.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Karen; son, Kenny and his wife, Betsy; grandson, Johnny and granddaughter, Alli; as well as brothers, Gerry of Liberty Lake, Washington, and David of Omaha, Nebraska; sisters, Lillian of Locust Grove, Virginia, Margaret of Meridian, Idaho, and Laurel of Aumsville, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred, John, and Jim.
The family would like to thank Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and New Horizons In-Home Care for the compassionate care they provided Sylvia throughout the final weeks of her life.
Sylvia requested that there be no service, but the family requests contributions to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
