October 4, 1931 — October 2, 2019
Susie Marie Ruppert was born in Diamond, Missouri. She was the daughter of Ed and Ruth Frerer.
She married Charles (Chuck) Ruppert at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Lebanon in 1952. Chuck and Susie lived and worked in Albany for over 40 years. Susie was always so proud of her husband for his gifts of carpentry, flying and as a cherished husband and father.
Susie loved projects, gardening, reading, traveling and spending time with her family.
Susie had a wonderful sense of humor and saw wonder and joy all around her. She had an amazing sense of inquiry and curiosity. She loved learning new things.
Susie passed away, October 2, 2019, following an illness.
Words cannot express the joy and love she shared with her family. Susie was a strong woman of faith who is now in Heaven.
Her daughter Rebecca wrote this letter of remembrance:
Dear Mom - You gave me so much. You taught me how to live and love. You taught me to be responsible and caring. You shared your faith with me and how to live my faith. You taught me understanding, forgiveness and peace. You have made me the woman I am today. You will be with me always and my gratitude for you in my life knows no bounds. Thank you and blessings my dear Mom.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday October 16 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 721 Chemeketa St. NE, Salem, OR 97301. The Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. with funeral service following at 10. Private committal will immediately follow at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salem Health Foundation and the Tokarski House of Willamette Valley Hospice would be appreciated. We will be forever grateful for the care Susie received.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
