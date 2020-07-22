March 31, 1933 – July 2, 2020
Stephen Grissom, 87, passed away July 2, 2020 at his home in Lebanon. He was born March 31, 1933 in Smithville, Oklahoma, the son of James and Myrtle Grissom.
Stephen served in the United States Marine Corp. On July 4, 1958 he married Elizabeth in Artesia, New Mexico.
Stephen was preceded in death by; daughter Jarita, son Damon, brother Herbert.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; daughter Velvet and son Colby.
