Stephen Grissom
0 entries

Stephen Grissom

  • 0
Stephen Grissom

Stephen

March 31, 1933 – July 2, 2020

Stephen Grissom, 87, passed away July 2, 2020 at his home in Lebanon. He was born March 31, 1933 in Smithville, Oklahoma, the son of James and Myrtle Grissom.

Stephen served in the United States Marine Corp. On July 4, 1958 he married Elizabeth in Artesia, New Mexico.

Stephen was preceded in death by; daughter Jarita, son Damon, brother Herbert.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; daughter Velvet and son Colby.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News