February 21, 1954 — February 24, 2019
Stephen Arthur Koch was born on February 21, 1954 to Alice Ruprecht Koch Munsey and John Arthur Koch in Albany. He attended Albany schools and graduated in 1972 from West Albany High School.
He was a concrete finisher working for several companies as well as his father’s concrete finishing business.
Stephen’s hobbies included fishing, checking out garage sales and second hand stores, and spending the day on a country drive.
Stephen died peacefully February 24, 2019 due to cancer. His mother, Alice, and other family members were at his side at the time of his passing.
Stephen is survived by his mother; Aunt Beverly Ruprecht; Uncle William Cosby; brother-in-Law, Jon Smith; nieces, Carmen (Steve) Kropf, Helen (Mike Jacobs), and Amanda (Ed) Gregory; step-mother, Sondra Peccia; and other numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Connie Smith; paternal and maternal grandparents; Uncle Frederick Ruprecht; Aunt Connie Koch Cosby; Aunt Betty Ruprecht Smith; Aunt Carline Ruprecht Bond; Uncle Walter and Aunt Helen Koch; and step-father Delman Munsey.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Eastside Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany, Oregon, 97322.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Eastside Christian Church Youth Group.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
