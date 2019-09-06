Stephanie Dianne Seits (Dalziel)

March 2, 1947 — August 15, 2019
Stephanie was born to Rex and Roxana (Cook) Seits of Lacomb. Stephanie attended Lacomb School and Lebanon High School, and was a caregiver for Senior Services of Linn County for 30 years.
One time proprietor of the Timbers Tavern in Sweet Home, Stephanie spent many years in the Sweet Home community and has many friends and relatives in the area. Stephanie enjoyed participating in the storytelling community and enjoyed many adventures, including trips to Alaska, Hawaii, and the Bahamas. Spending time with friends and family brought her the greatest joy.
Stephanie is survived by her daughter, Judi (Joe) Lowe; son, Wayne (Jessica) Dalziel; and sisters, Beverly (Walt) Darling and Wilma “Babe” Seits. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dan Seits; and two infant children, Bonnie Dalziel and Alan Dalziel.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on September 14, 2019 at Crowfoot Baptist Church, 699 Cascade Dr., Lebanon. Following the memorial service, light refreshments will be available.
