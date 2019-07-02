January 11, 1928 — June 26, 2019
Stanley M. Crothers, 91, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday.
He was born in Mill City to Morton Ray and Dorothy (McMannamay) Crothers.
He lived in Halsey most of his life.
He served in the United States Army from 1946-1951. He was a Masonic Mason for over 60 years.
Stanley was a fourth-generation saw filer and was head saw filer for several different sawmills. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Halsey-Shedd Fire Department.
He enjoyed trains, reading, motorcycles and remodeling homes. He loved animals.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Phyllis Crothers; sons, Bob Crothers and Chris Crothers; stepsons, Ken Donaldson, Don Donaldson and Dave Donaldson; and step-daughter, Diane Madden. He was also blessed with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stanley Crothers Jr.; step-son, Mike Donaldson; and his black kitty, “Eyes”.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Halsey-Shedd Fire Department.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.