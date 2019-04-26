September 21, 1928 — February 5, 2019
Stanley Sayles of Albany, passed away on February 5, 2019 from complications following heart surgery. He was 90 years young.
Born in Berkeley, California to parents Orien and Zola Sayles, he was the first of their six children.
Moving to Oregon as a child, Stan grew up in the Salem area, graduating from Salem High School. In his youth he learned a strong work ethic, helping to support his family by working the land. He also worked as a hod carrier for bricklayers, and worked as a logger. Along the way he developed a keen interest in cars and engines.
He joined the Navy during the Korean War, where he kept the diesel engines running on the hospital ship USS Haven and was a ferry transport driver for officers and other Navy personnel.
Upon his discharge from the Navy, he married his sweetheart, Beth on December 28, 1952. They moved to Klamath Falls, where Stan attended and graduated from Oregon Technical Institute with an automotive electrician degree. Subsequent jobs took them to Roseburg, and then Eugene, where he and Beth raised their three daughters.
In the mid-1970’s, Stan and Beth moved to Albany after Stan became co-owner of Valley Auto Electric. He loved providing excellent service to his customers and delighted in exceeding their expectations.
Stan always loved to dance and he and Beth were always out there hitting the dance floor at social events throughout all his years.
He was a proud and committed member of the American Legion Post 10 in Albany for over 46 years where he had many good friends, and once served as Commander. He also served in the Color Guard and many other positions through the years. In 2015, he was thrilled to have the opportunity to be honored by traveling to Washington, D.C. with the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight.
Stan enjoyed trap shooting and found many good friends at the Albany Trap Shooting Club, where he was a member. He always loved traveling to Eastern Oregon through the years for hunting trips and visits with close family and friends.
Stan is survived by his wife, Beth of Albany; daughters, Tammy Everall of Springfield and Cassie Hiebert (Jim) of Aloha; son-in-law, David McNeese of Springfield; sisters, Pat Sunderland of Idaho and Frances Dryden of Woodburn; brother, Gene Sayles of Salem; grandchildren, Eric Everall of Coburg, Tyler Everall (Crislyn) of Springfield and Cody McNeese of Portland; many beloved nieces, nephews, and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laurie McNeese; sister, Denise Trietsch; brother, Gerald Sayles; and son-in-law, Joe Everall.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on May 18 at the Albany American Legion. Interment was at Willamette National Cemetery on April 26.
Donations may be made in his memory to the American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany, Oregon 97321.
