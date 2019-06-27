May 14, 1924 — June 20, 2019
Stanley Earl Tapp, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on June 20, 2019 at 95 years old.
He was born on May 14, 1924 in Alexandria, South Dakota to Stanley Edward Tapp and Martha Grace Harper Tapp. In 1938, his family moved from South Dakota to Oregon, where they resided in Halsey, Oregon. He graduated from Halsey High School in 1942.
Stanley Earl Tapp married Doris Jeanne Gansle on September 5, 1942 in Halsey at the Methodist Parsonage.
Stanley served in the United States Army as a Sergeant in the 132nd infantry in the South Pacific from September 1943 to December 1945.
After the war, he came back to Halsey where he worked many years in the seed and farming industry. He retired from Reed Strut out of Portland, Oregon.
After retirement he enjoyed traveling, gardening, and wood working. He also served on the Halsey City Council. He loved camping and spending time at the beach. He played many sports in his younger years. He lettered in high school in football, track, basketball and baseball. He spent many of hours watching his favorite sports team on television clear up until the day he passed. He attended church at the Halsey Methodist Church.
In 2017, Stanley and Doris moved to Vancouver, Washington to be closer to their kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had such a great love for his entire family. Family was by far the most important thing to him.
Stanely Earl Tapp is survived by Doris Jeanne Tapp, his wife of 76 years; his three children, Gale Tapp, Lynette Scales, and Suzette Beaudin; his daughter-in-law, Alberta Tapp; son-in-law, Joseph Beaudin; his grandchildren, Shane Scales, Yvette Wade, Ryan Tapp, Suzette Buffington, Tim Beaudin, Kimberly Larsen, and Nicole Tapp; and also his 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his nieces, Tanya Tenbusch and Karen Tapp Reid; and cousins, Dorothy Fritch, Sharon Bauer and Alice Riser.
He follows into heaven his parents, Stanley and Martha Tapp; sister, Iris Hemphill; brother, Henry Vearle Tapp; and son-in-law, Paul Scales.
Stanley Earl Tapp will be greatly missed by many. He was a kind man that had a huge heart for service for both people he knew and some he didn’t. He built a beautiful family full of love and life that will continue to grow over the generations.
Grave side service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Park Hill Cemetery in Vancouver at 5915 E. Mill Plain Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98661.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Macular Degeneration Association or the Cancer Society.
