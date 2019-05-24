May 25, 1935 — May 15, 2019
Shirley/Pony Elaine Mann (83) passed away in LaPine, Oregon, at the home of her son and daughter.
Pony was born to Howard and Genevieve Worland, in Portland, Oregon.
She married John N. Mann in 1961. They raised their combined family of six children, while living in Albany and Scio.
After raising their family, Pony and John moved to LaPine, where they ran Pony's Laundromat and Drycleaners. Upon retiring, they enjoyed many years traveling the U.S and Mexico in their motorhome.
Pony was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; their infant sons, Norman and Johnny; and two sisters.
She is survived by children, Sandy, Mike, Kelly, Yvette, Perry and Tammy; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; three sisters; and one brother.
A celebration of life will be held for family members at a later date.
