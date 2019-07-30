October 26, 1936 — July 26, 2019

Shirley Kay Maddox, 82, of Albany passed away Friday at Regency of Albany.

She is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda.

A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 2 at Willamette Memorial Park.

Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load comments