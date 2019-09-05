January 13, 1946 — August 30, 2019
Sharon Lusk Erickson, 73, of Lebanon passed away Friday.
She was born in Marlow, Tennessee to Eugene Victor and and Onamae Lusk.
She worked in management at Lancaster Community Hospital in Lancaster, California for over 25 years. She decided to retire to Lebanon. She lived in Lebanon for more than 12 years and loved the city more each year.
Sharon had a passion for gardening, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She had a great love for hummingbirds.
She is survived by her children, Craig Erickson and his wife to be, Tami Adams of Lebanon, Elisabeth and her husband, James Colosi of Tacoma, Washington, and Kimberley and her husband, Dean LeBret of Sweet Home; grandchildren, Justin, Madisen both of Tacoma, Washington, Kyle Thoma, Katie LeBret both of Sweet Home.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred A. Erickson on January 14, 2017.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
