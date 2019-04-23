Barbara Elaine Halsey passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. The celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Riverside Baptist Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Jesse Paul Ross, 56, of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday, April 21. A service will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Life Community Church in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Lena “Berniece” (Kropf) Schmucker, 91, of Albany, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Quail Run. A viewing will be from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Alford Cemetery.
