Margaret L. Bartlett, 64, of Corvallis, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Corvallis. There will be a gathering to celebrate Margaret's life at 12 noon, Friday, September 27, 2019 at McHenry Funeral Home chapel in Corvallis.
Mervin L. Hanscam, of Sweet Home, died on September 19, 2019 at the age of 95. A memorial service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Fir Lawn Lutheran Church in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Carol Kay Stogsdill, 72, died on Saturday, September 21, in Junction City. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Elks Lodge of Sweet Home, 440 Osage St., Sweet Home. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
