Janice Ann Barthel died October 5, 2019. A celebration of life reception will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at the Sweet Home Evangelical Church Activity Center. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Dale A. Halvorson, 65, of Lebanon, died, Wednesday, October 9, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A celebration of his life will be held from 1 – 5; 00 PM, Sunday, October 20, at Santiam Place in Lebanon, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Janice Marie Lehn, 76, died on Wednesday, October 9, in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Mary Louise Ray, 84, passed away on October 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at The United Presbyterian Church in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.