Charlene L. Eason died March 10, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 15, at Timber Linn Park, south awning shelter. A potluck will follow.
Allen (Tex) Groff, 91, formerly of Albany, died May 7, 2019, in Sachse, Texas. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Jun 15 at Hope Church, 2817 Sanitam Hwy. SE, Albany.
Brett Jaspers, 50, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bennie Rose Wise, 83, of Albany, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, at Cascade Grill in Albany.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.