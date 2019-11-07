Sandy C. Lewis, 77, of Corvallis, died November 5, 2019. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1205 NW Walnut Blvd. Corvallis. Viewing will be at the church starting at 10 a.m. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Elnora “Nora” Palmtag, 70, of Tangent passed away November 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday November 11, 2019 at St. Anne Orthodox Church in Lewisburg. A graveside at Alford Cemetery is to follow. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.