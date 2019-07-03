Nancy Carol Chapman, 78, of Albany, passed away on June 29. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Fisher Funeral Home.

Kennith Asa Haight died July 1, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Tangent Community Church. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

