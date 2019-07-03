Nancy Carol Chapman, 78, of Albany, passed away on June 29. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Fisher Funeral Home.
Kennith Asa Haight died July 1, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Tangent Community Church. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.