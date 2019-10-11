Vivian Ann Perry, 81 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, October 14 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Jefferson with a funeral service to follow directly after the viewing. A graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson Pioneer Cemetery. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jay Chris Smith, 66, of Lebanon passed away on October 1, 2019 in Corvallis. A celebration of life with Military Honors will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Riverside Community Hall. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.