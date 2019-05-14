Palmira Licon Hernandez, 97, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Patricia “Pat” Kehm, 81, of Lebanon, died May 8 at Timberwood Court in Albany. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow at noon on Monday, May 20, at the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene, 7th and D Streets. A light lunch will follow in the church Fellowship Hall.
Edmund Richard Sandberg, 75, of Albany, died April 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the farm in Scio.
Stanley Sayles, of Albany, passed away on February 5, 2019, from complications following heart surgery. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on May 18 at the Albany American Legion.
