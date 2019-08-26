Dolores “Dee” “Dodie” Bradley, 86, of Lebanon, died Sunday in Lebanon. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Dewey ‘Dwayne’ Emerson, 65 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. A celebration of life service will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28 at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Coy Scroggins died August 20, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service for Coy Scroggins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st Street, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
