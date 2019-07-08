Christopher John Carsner died June 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at the funeral home with a graveside service to follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Salem at 3 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James D. Grim died July 6, 2019. A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Calvary Chapel 1475 Monmouth St., Independence, Oregon. Weddle Funeral Service Lebanon is assisting the family.
