Dr. Wilbert Gamble, 86, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis.
Zachary Karl Rose, age 30, of Corvallis, died October 29, 2018. A celebration of life, memorial service and potluck will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the family residence. Call 541-580-2122 for directions. Please bring a chair.
Ruth Nofziger Wittrig Zech, passed away Sunday May 26 at the age of 88. She is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Graveside services planned for June 8 at the Fairview Mennonite Church. Please call family for details.
