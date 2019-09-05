Terri Lindh Kennedy Avery, 65, of Corvallis, died on Friday, August 30, 2019, in a Portland hospital. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Park.

Roberta June Moore, 64, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Final Burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

