Tamara Renee Oviatt, 60, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Viewing will be 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Paul A. Skirvin, 89, of Philomath, died July 1. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at McHenry Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be at 1 p.m. that same day at Maple Wood Cemetery, Scotts Mills. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, in Philomath. Please leave condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Rogene Annette Stock, 72, of Sweet Home, passed away, on July 3, 2019. Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at New Life in Christ Fellowship - formerly Sweet Home Mennonite Church. Final burial will be Gilliland Cemetery.
