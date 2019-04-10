Lillian “Lorene” Bute, 77, of Lebanon, died, Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Roy Austin Howard, 87, of Sweet Home died April 9, 2019. Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m., with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the St. Helens Catholic Church in Sweet Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sweet Home Knights of Columbus.
