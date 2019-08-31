Mark Franklin Ferraro, 81, died on Friday, August 30, in Lebanon. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Lebanon, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. and a luncheon. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Amy Merton, 43, of Corvallis has died. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1205 NW Walnut Blvd. Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mcfenryfuneralhome.com.
