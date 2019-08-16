William "Bill" Kosar Jr, 66, of Corvallis, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis.
William Kenneth Ragan died August 8, 2019. Family and friends are invited to William's celebration of life at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
