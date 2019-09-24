Cheryl Carson, of Sacramento, California, died September 18, 2019, at home in Philomath. Viewing is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Funeral Alternatives, 558 Business Park Drive, Medford, Oregon. Graveside services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Siskiyou Memorial Park, 2100 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Suburban Church is handling arrangements.

Patricia Roberta Kirk Pence, 94, of Albany, died September 1, 2019. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Willamette Memorial Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

