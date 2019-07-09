Rick A Barker passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Jefferson. There will be no viewing hours. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at Jefferson Evangelical Church, 552 2nd St. Jefferson.
Patricia Dian (Yutzie) Law, of Tualatin and formerly of Albany, died May 12, 2019. A celebration of life, followed by a reception, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Rolling Hills Community Church, 3550 SW Borland Rd., Tualatin.
Elsie R. Privratsky, 80, of Lebanon, died, Sunday, in Seal Rock, Oregon. A memorial mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.