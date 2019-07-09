Rick A Barker passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Jefferson. There will be no viewing hours. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at Jefferson Evangelical Church, 552 2nd St. Jefferson.

Patricia Dian (Yutzie) Law, of Tualatin and formerly of Albany, died May 12, 2019. A celebration of life, followed by a reception, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Rolling Hills Community Church, 3550 SW Borland Rd., Tualatin.

Elsie R. Privratsky, 80, of Lebanon, died, Sunday, in Seal Rock, Oregon. A memorial mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

