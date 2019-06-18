Verna Elizabeth (Woodward) Bell, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday June 14, 2019. Viewing will be noon on Saturday, June 22, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sweet Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Final burial will follow at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Mary DeCanter (Cirilli) died May 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on June 22, at the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) hangar, Independence Airport.
Leo E. Griffith of Lebanon passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019, at the age of 90 years. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Santiam Place, 139 Main Street, Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Billie Loftis, 89, of Corvallis, died Sunday June 16, 2019, in Corvallis. A service will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Kings Circle Assembly of God, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.