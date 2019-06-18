Verna Elizabeth (Woodward) Bell, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday June 14, 2019. Viewing will be noon on Saturday, June 22, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sweet Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Final burial will follow at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Mary DeCanter (Cirilli) died May 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on June 22, at the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) hangar, Independence Airport.

Leo E. Griffith of Lebanon passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019, at the age of 90 years. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Santiam Place, 139 Main Street, Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Billie Loftis, 89, of Corvallis, died Sunday June 16, 2019, in Corvallis. A service will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Kings Circle Assembly of God, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

