Edward Johnathon Ahlgren, 43, of Corvallis, died March 24, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on April 20 at Willamette Park in Corvallis. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service - Lebanon.
Myrtle Irene Bond, 97, of Philomath, died on Friday, January 18, 2019, in Corvallis. Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the College United Methodist Church, Philomath. McHenry Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
James “Bluto” Dean Brassfield, 59, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at River Center in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Robert Iltis died March 14, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a Vigil and Rosary Service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis, and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis.
Robert “Bob” Joy, 83, of Albany, died March 27, 2019. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Fisher Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Stephen Arthur Koch, 65, died February 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the East Side Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany, OR 97322.
Irene Slaughter, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Viewing will be at noon on Friday, April 5, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery.
Dorsel Franklin Spriggs, 92, of Lakewood, Washington, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. He will be interred with veteran military honors at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. For full obituary, go to www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Richard “Lee” Stults, 70, passed away February 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at the American Legion in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
